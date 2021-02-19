Eagle Brigade braves freezing weather for Cabin Fever 21

Soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade compete in the 300-pound ahkio sled pull event of Cabin Fever 21, Feb. 19, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Cabin Fever is an organization week created to keep Soldiers active during winter conditions while promoting health and wellness to ensure maintained readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

