    15th MEU Marines conduct operations at Baledogle Military Airfield [Image 4 of 4]

    15th MEU Marines conduct operations at Baledogle Military Airfield

    BALEDOGLE MILITARY AIRFIELD, SOMALIA

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210109-M-JX780-1048 BALEDOGLE MILITARY AIRFIELD, Somalia (Jan. 9, 2021) – U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit operate a multi-mission terminal to establish network connection. The 15th MEU conducts operations under Joint Task Force – Quartz in support of Operation Octave Quartz. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines conduct operations at Baledogle Military Airfield [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Marines
    BMA
    MKIARG15MEU
    JTF-Quartz
    Operation Octave Quartz

