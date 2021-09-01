15th MEU Marines conduct operations at Baledogle Military Airfield

210109-M-JX780-1048 BALEDOGLE MILITARY AIRFIELD, Somalia (Jan. 9, 2021) – U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit operate a multi-mission terminal to establish network connection. The 15th MEU conducts operations under Joint Task Force – Quartz in support of Operation Octave Quartz. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

