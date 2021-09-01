15th MEU Marines conduct operations at Baledogle Military Airfield

210109-M-JX780-1129 BALEDOGLE MILITARY AIRFIELD, Somalia (Jan. 9, 2021) – A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepares to land. The 15th MEU conducts operations under Joint Task Force – Quartz in support of Operation Octave Quartz. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

