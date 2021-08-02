Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer RJ Stratchko 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Recruit David Caruso, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Apprentice Darion Thornton, bow safety’s from USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department observe an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 launch off Ford's flight deck Feb. 8, 2021. VFA-106 is using precision landing mode for the first time for carrier qualifications (CQ). Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting CQ. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 07:27
    Photo ID: 6527856
    VIRIN: 210208-N-NX070-1125
    Resolution: 1513x950
    Size: 192.7 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by CPO RJ Stratchko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ABE
    Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Backbone of the Flight Deck

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    Warship 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT