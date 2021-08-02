Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Recruit David Caruso, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Apprentice Darion Thornton, bow safety’s from USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department observe an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 launch off Ford's flight deck Feb. 8, 2021. VFA-106 is using precision landing mode for the first time for carrier qualifications (CQ). Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting CQ. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 07:27 Photo ID: 6527856 VIRIN: 210208-N-NX070-1125 Resolution: 1513x950 Size: 192.7 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by CPO RJ Stratchko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.