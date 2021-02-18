The Backbone of the Flight Deck

By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs

NORFOLK, Va. — If an aircraft carrier did not have Aviation Boatswain’s Mates (Equipment), also known as ABEs, carriers would just be carrying aircraft. Flight operations wouldn’t be possible and one of the carrier’s primary missions couldn’t be accomplished.

ABEs assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), work with first-in-class technology known as Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) and Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS). Ford’s ABEs are specifically charged with learning these new systems and paving the way for future Ford-class carriers.

“ABEs conventionally are steam and hydraulic related so that’s all we deal with. So here we have had to adapt to the electrical side of our rate,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class David Vonbehren, from Cincinnati, assigned to Ford’s air department as the bow catapults leading petty officer. “As far as Nimitz [class], everything has been laid out for them over lots of years. They have got everything set up, we had to start everything from the ground up here.”

Ford-class carriers have optimized manning which allows them to operate with less personnel than Nimitz-class carriers. In air department’s V-2 division there are approximately 25 ABEs, half the amount that would be assigned on a Nimitz-class carrier.

They also work with many other departments on the ship to maintain their equipment such as reactor, supply, and engineering.

“On a Nimitz-class carrier it’s hydraulics, here it’s mostly electrical,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Kimberley O’Donnell, from Silverdale, Washington, assigned to Ford’s air department as the arresting gear leading petty officer. “Engineering helps us out a lot by helping us get parts from the hanger bay to the 03 level, when we have to replace parts.”

While Ford is underway, ABEs are continually testing the equipment and stressing them to their limits.

“EMALS is the future of the Navy,” said Vonbehren. “There is not going to be another aircraft carrier that is going to be able to contend with us.”

Though the work life of an ABE can vary depending on what ship they work on or what equipment they maintain, Vonbehren says some consistent characteristics you will find in any ABE is that they are knowledgeable, hardworking and adaptable.

“With every ABE comes adaptability and versatility. Each day is started with an open mind and the acceptance of the challenges that have not yet been revealed,” said Chief (Sel) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Justin Knighton, from Euless, Texas, assigned to Ford’s air department as the bow catapults leading chief petty officer. “Through blood and sweat, no matter the elements, an ABE will complete the mission.”

Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications.

For more news from USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN78

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 07:27 Story ID: 389502 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Backbone of the Flight Deck, by SN Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.