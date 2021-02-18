The Exchange Express on Caserma Ederle was closed for two days. Soldiers from the 173rd ABCT assisted the Express staff early Thursday to disinfect and clean the facility, a great team effort to make sure this service could open back up as quickly as possible on February 18, 2021, in Vicenza, Italy.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 04:24 Photo ID: 6527698 VIRIN: 210218-A-DW872-916 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 253.17 KB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vicenza AAFES Exchange Express Reopens after brief close [Image 4 of 4], by Cristina Piosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.