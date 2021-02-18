Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vicenza AAFES Exchange Express Reopens after brief close [Image 4 of 4]

    Vicenza AAFES Exchange Express Reopens after brief close

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Cristina Piosa 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    The Exchange Express on Caserma Ederle was closed for two days. Soldiers from the 173rd ABCT assisted the Express staff early Thursday to disinfect and clean the facility, a great team effort to make sure this service could open back up as quickly as possible on February 18, 2021, in Vicenza, Italy.

    This work, Vicenza AAFES Exchange Express Reopens after brief close [Image 4 of 4], by Cristina Piosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

