Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    502LRS unloads 80,000 bottles of water after winter storm Uri [Image 5 of 7]

    502LRS unloads 80,000 bottles of water after winter storm Uri

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 449th Aviation Support Battalion secures pallets of bottled water, Feb. 21, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, Texas. Joint Base San Antonio provided emergency response assistance to local officials and agencies in order to ensure the safety and security of the community during and after the severe winter storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 22:53
    Photo ID: 6527421
    VIRIN: 210221-F-GY993-042
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 29.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 502LRS unloads 80,000 bottles of water after winter storm Uri [Image 7 of 7], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    502LRS unloads 80,000 bottles of water after winter storm Uri
    502LRS unloads 80,000 bottles of water after winter storm Uri
    502LRS unloads 80,000 bottles of water after winter storm Uri
    502LRS unloads 80,000 bottles of water after winter storm Uri
    502LRS unloads 80,000 bottles of water after winter storm Uri
    502LRS unloads 80,000 bottles of water after winter storm Uri
    502LRS unloads 80,000 bottles of water after winter storm Uri

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF"
    JBSA
    502LRS
    "WinterStormUri
    bottledwater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT