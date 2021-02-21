502LRS unloads 80,000 bottles of water after winter storm Uri

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 449th Aviation Support Battalion secures pallets of bottled water, Feb. 21, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, Texas. Joint Base San Antonio provided emergency response assistance to local officials and agencies in order to ensure the safety and security of the community during and after the severe winter storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.21.2021 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD, TX, US