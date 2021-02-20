ADRD night insert

A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts a low-light free fall insert to drop zone AUX-VI, Gila Bend, Arizona, during Realistic Urban Training exercise, Feb. 19, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air- Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2021 22:42
|Location:
|GILA BEND, AZ, US
