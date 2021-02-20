Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADRD night insert [Image 1 of 4]

    ADRD night insert

    GILA BEND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a low-light free fall insert to drop zone AUX-VI, Gila Bend, Arizona, during Realistic Urban Training exercise, Feb. 19, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    VIRIN: 210219-M-ET529-2093
    Location: GILA BEND, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADRD night insert [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recon
    11th MEU
    RUT
    Gila Bend
    Free fall insert
    Low-Light Ops

