MDSU 2 Hosts Ice Dive Training

210221-N-AP176-1054 LITTLE FALLS, Minn. - (Feb. 21, 2021) Navy Diver 1st Class Jason Myers, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, adjusts a diver's mask prior to entering the water during an ice diving drill at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. The drill, overseen by MDSU 2 training department, is part of an annual ice dive training, showcasing how Navy divers are assisting in building a more capable arctic naval force. MDSU 2, based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story, is a combat ready expeditionary force capable of deploying worldwide in support of all diving and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)
