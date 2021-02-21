Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDSU 2 Hosts Ice Dive Training [Image 15 of 16]

    MDSU 2 Hosts Ice Dive Training

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    210221-N-AP176-1003 LITTLE FALLS, Minn. - (Feb. 21, 2021) Navy Diver 3rd Class Aiden Lockard, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, shovels snow from a frozen lake in preparation for an ice diving drill at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. The drill, overseen by MDSU 2 training department, is part of an annual ice dive training, showcasing how Navy divers are assisting in building a more capable arctic naval force. MDSU 2, based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story, is a combat ready expeditionary force capable of deploying worldwide in support of all diving and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Navy diver
    MDSU 2
    Camp Ripley
    Little Falls
    Ice diving

