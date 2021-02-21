210221-N-AP176-1003 LITTLE FALLS, Minn. - (Feb. 21, 2021) Navy Diver 3rd Class Aiden Lockard, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, shovels snow from a frozen lake in preparation for an ice diving drill at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. The drill, overseen by MDSU 2 training department, is part of an annual ice dive training, showcasing how Navy divers are assisting in building a more capable arctic naval force. MDSU 2, based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story, is a combat ready expeditionary force capable of deploying worldwide in support of all diving and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2021 21:11
|Photo ID:
|6527302
|VIRIN:
|210221-N-AP176-1003
|Resolution:
|4324x2894
|Size:
|707.23 KB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MDSU 2 Hosts Ice Dive Training [Image 16 of 16], by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT