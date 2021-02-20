Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    811th OD Co. Operation Trans Mariner 21 [Image 7 of 7]

    811th OD Co. Operation Trans Mariner 21

    WV, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Korff 

    38th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Reserve ammunition specialists assigned to the 811th Ordnance Company out of Dublin, Va. participated in Operation Trans Mariner 21, February 20, 2021 at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, N.C. During the operation, the Soldiers downloaded, inspected, and reloaded ammunition arriving by military freight to be utilized in real world operations. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Korff).

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 17:33
    Photo ID: 6527145
    VIRIN: 210220-A-VV765-015
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.81 MB
    Location: WV, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 811th OD Co. Operation Trans Mariner 21 [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Tracy Korff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Annual Training
    Ammunition Specialist
    West Virginia
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USAR
    United States Army Reserve
    310th ESC
    310th
    811th Ordnance Company
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    38th RSG
    38th Regional Support Group
    321st Ordnance Battalion
    321st OD BN
    Operation Trans Mariner 21
    811th OD CO

