811th OD Co. Operation Trans Mariner 21

U.S. Army Reserve ammunition specialists assigned to the 811th Ordnance Company out of Dublin, Va. participated in Operation Trans Mariner 21, February 20, 2021 at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, N.C. During the operation, the Soldiers downloaded, inspected, and reloaded ammunition arriving by military freight to be utilized in real world operations. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Korff).

