    Full-Time Student, Part-Time Michigan Guardsman, Wins Film Award [Image 2 of 3]

    Full-Time Student, Part-Time Michigan Guardsman, Wins Film Award

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Markeice Patrick, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Michigan National Guard, poses for a photo in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., Feb. 20, 2020. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full-Time Student, Part-Time Michigan Guardsman, Wins Film Award [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    177th MP
    156 ESB
    Capitol Response

