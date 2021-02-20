Full-Time Student, Part-Time Michigan Guardsman, Wins Film Award

U.S. Army Spc. Markeice Patrick, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Michigan National Guard, poses for a photo in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., Feb. 20, 2020. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

