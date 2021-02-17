Maj. Gen. Rogers meets with Soldiers

U.S. Army Spc. Markeice Patrick, left, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Michigan National Guard, speaks to Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general, Michigan National Guard near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2020. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

