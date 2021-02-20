Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arlington Underway [Image 3 of 3]

    Arlington Underway

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210220-N-PC065-1033 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) Quartermaster 3rd Class Donovan Smith, from Washington, navigates the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during an underway period, Feb. 20, 2021. Arlington is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 10:37
    Photo ID: 6526862
    VIRIN: 210220-N-PC065-1033
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 487.07 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arlington Underway [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    USNavy
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24
    America's Navy

