Arlington Underway

210220-N-PC065-1033 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) Quartermaster 3rd Class Donovan Smith, from Washington, navigates the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during an underway period, Feb. 20, 2021. Arlington is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
