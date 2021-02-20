Arlington Underway

210220-N-PC065-1031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Zachary Powell (left), from Queens, New York and Personnel Specialist Seaman Maria Abbey, from Singapore, stand watch on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during an underway period, Feb. 20, 2021. Arlington is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

