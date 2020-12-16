Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air traffic controller manages aircraft above Al Udeid Air Base

    QATAR

    12.16.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morgan Franklin, an air traffic controller assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, communicates with incoming aircraft from the air traffic control tower at Al Udeid Air Base, Dec. 16, 2020. The safe and efficient management of Al Udeid airfield operations is essential for generating the coalition airpower necessary to secure and stabilize the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

    Air Traffic Control

    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

    Al Udeid Air Base

    1C1XX Air Traffic Control

    Air Traffic Controller - Tower

    Qatar
    air traffic control
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    ATC
    AUAB

