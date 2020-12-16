U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morgan Franklin, an air traffic controller assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, communicates with incoming aircraft from the air traffic control tower at Al Udeid Air Base, Dec. 16, 2020. The safe and efficient management of Al Udeid airfield operations is essential for generating the coalition airpower necessary to secure and stabilize the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)
|12.16.2020
|02.21.2021 07:03
|6526837
|201223-Z-OK775-1003
|7000x4657
|11.64 MB
|QA
|4
|0
This work, Air traffic controller manages aircraft above Al Udeid Air Base [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
