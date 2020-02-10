Air Force Reserve Combat Camera Squadron Holds In-Person Training In October 2020

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shelby Matullo, left, and Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye, both assigned to 4th Combat Camera Squadron (4CTCS), 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., great each other by bumping elbows, October 2, 2020. This is 4CTCS’s first unit training assembly to be held in person since the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Grimes)

