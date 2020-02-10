Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Reserve Combat Camera Squadron Holds In-Person Training In October 2020

    JB CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tommy Grimes 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shelby Matullo, left, and Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye, both assigned to 4th Combat Camera Squadron (4CTCS), 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., great each other by bumping elbows, October 2, 2020. This is 4CTCS’s first unit training assembly to be held in person since the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Grimes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 18:26
    Photo ID: 6526673
    VIRIN: 201002-F-RP963-0353
    Resolution: 4042x2700
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Reserve Combat Camera Squadron Holds In-Person Training In October 2020 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Tommy Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Combat Camera
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    3N0X6

