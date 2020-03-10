Air Force Reserve Combat Camera Squadron Holds In-Person Training In October 2020

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Lewis, commander of the 4th Combat Camera Squadron (4CTCS), 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., addresses airmen during an impromptu gathering to recognize a recent promotion, October 3, 2020. This is 4CTCS’s first unit training assembly to be held in person since the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Thomas Grimes)

Date Taken: 10.03.2020 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 Location: JB CHARLESTON, SC, US