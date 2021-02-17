Success Is A Journey, Not A Destination

U.S. Army Spc. Harikrishna Devaraj, 1433rd Engineer Company (SAPPER), 507th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, poses for a photo near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2020. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

