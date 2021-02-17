Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Harikrishna Devaraj, 1433rd Engineer Company (SAPPER), 507th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, poses for a photo near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2020. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Success Is A Journey, Not A Destination [Image 2 of 2], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    177th MP
    Capitol Response
    1433rd Engineer

