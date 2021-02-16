210216-N-NC885-1011 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Kevin Dupuy, from Corona, Calif., monitors surface contacts in the combat information center aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 14:54 Photo ID: 6526615 VIRIN: 210216-N-NC885-1011 Resolution: 4840x2520 Size: 2.45 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: CORONA, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sterett Sailors Stand Watch [Image 4 of 4], by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.