    USS Sterett Sailors Stand Watch [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Sterett Sailors Stand Watch

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    210216-N-NC885-1007 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2021) Operations Specialist 1st Class Jullian Keller, from Oxon Hill, Md., monitors surface contacts in the combat information center aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 14:58
    Photo ID: 6526613
    VIRIN: 210216-N-NC885-1007
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: OXON HILL, MD, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sterett Sailors Stand Watch [Image 4 of 4], by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "USS Sterett (DDG 104)
    Forever Dauntless

