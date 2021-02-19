A CH-47F Chinook helicopter crew assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) make a radio distress call and plan a route to an extraction point after a simulated helicopter crash at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 19, 2021. The 101st is participating in Combined Resolve, a joint, multinational exercise designed to hone the interoperability between NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 09:04
|Photo ID:
|6526396
|VIRIN:
|210219-Z-PJ019-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|25.5 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pachyderm Plotting [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
