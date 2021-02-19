Pachyderm Plotting

A CH-47F Chinook helicopter crew assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) make a radio distress call and plan a route to an extraction point after a simulated helicopter crash at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 19, 2021. The 101st is participating in Combined Resolve, a joint, multinational exercise designed to hone the interoperability between NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

