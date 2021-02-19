Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pachyderm Plotting [Image 2 of 2]

    Pachyderm Plotting

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A CH-47F Chinook helicopter crew assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) make a radio distress call and plan a route to an extraction point after a simulated helicopter crash at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 19, 2021. The 101st is participating in Combined Resolve, a joint, multinational exercise designed to hone the interoperability between NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 09:04
    Photo ID: 6526396
    VIRIN: 210219-Z-PJ019-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.5 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pachyderm Plotting [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Night Hawk
    Pachyderm Plotting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    CH-47 Chinook

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    101CAB
    JMRC
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    CombinedResolve
    USAREURAF
    Atlantic Resolve
    USarmyeuraf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT