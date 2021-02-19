Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night Hawk

    Night Hawk

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    An HH-64 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) hovers over a simulated downed air crew at during Combined Resolve, an exercise designed to enhance interoperability and hone lethality between NATO allies and partners, the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels Training Area in Germany, Feb. 19, 2021. During the exercise, the 101st conducted medical hoist operations with live personnel at a U.S. Army combat training center for the first time in five years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 09:08
    Photo ID: 6526394
    VIRIN: 210219-Z-PJ019-1000
    Resolution: 2322x2902
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Hawk [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night Hawk
