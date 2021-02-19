Night Hawk

An HH-64 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) hovers over a simulated downed air crew at during Combined Resolve, an exercise designed to enhance interoperability and hone lethality between NATO allies and partners, the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels Training Area in Germany, Feb. 19, 2021. During the exercise, the 101st conducted medical hoist operations with live personnel at a U.S. Army combat training center for the first time in five years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

