Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Waite 

    USS John Finn (DDG 113)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 16, 2021) U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Jonathan Payanparra, from Phoenix, welds steel in the general workshop of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) Feb. 16, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 05:51
    Photo ID: 6526322
    VIRIN: 210216-N-SS350-1097
    Resolution: 3615x5061
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT