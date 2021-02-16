USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 16, 2021) U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Jonathan Payanparra, from Phoenix, uses an acetylene torch to cut steel in the general workshop of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) Feb. 16, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

