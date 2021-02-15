SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 15, 2021) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 1st Class Corinne Root, from Horseheads, N.Y., fires an M4 carbine during a live-fire exercise on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Feb.15, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 05:40
|Photo ID:
|6526312
|VIRIN:
|210215-N-HI500-1071
|Resolution:
|4976x3554
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|HORSEHEADS, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
