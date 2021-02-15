SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 15, 2021) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Joey Vitollo, executive officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), from Coxsackie, N.Y., fires an M4 carbine during a live-fire exercise on the ship’s flight deck Feb.15, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 05:39 Photo ID: 6526309 VIRIN: 210215-N-HI500-1005 Resolution: 4422x3159 Size: 1.05 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: COXSACKIE, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.