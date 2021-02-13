SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2021) The Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) sends a fueling probe to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 13, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 01:13 Photo ID: 6526242 VIRIN: 210213-N-FZ335-1153 Resolution: 4456x2966 Size: 776.34 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.