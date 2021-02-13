Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wade Costin 

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2021) U.S. Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) connect a span wire to a fueling station aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) Feb. 13, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021
    Photo ID: 6526241
    VIRIN: 210213-N-FZ335-1119
    Resolution: 4285x2852
    Size: 931.18 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations, by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Amelia Earhart
    USS Russell
    DDG 59
    Military Sealift Command
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

