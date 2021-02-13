Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Waite 

    USS John Finn (DDG 113)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2021) The Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6), center, sends fuel to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), left, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 13, 2021. Bunker Hill and Russell, both part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, are on scheduled deployments to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNS Amelia Earhart
    USS Russell
    USS Bunker Hill
    Military Sealift Command
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

