USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2021) The Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6), center, sends fuel to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), left, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 13, 2021. Bunker Hill and Russell, both part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, are on scheduled deployments to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

