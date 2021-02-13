USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the South China Sea Feb. 13, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

