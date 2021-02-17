For the first time, a member of the Ohio Cyber Reserve (OhCR) was deployed on state active duty under the authority of Gov. Mike DeWine to assist in mitigating a recent cybersecurity breach of an undisclosed government agency. The deployment occurred just 16 months after passage of Ohio Senate Bill 52, which established the OhCR under the Adjutant General’s Department as part of the State Defense Force. (Graphic by Cindy Hayter, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 16:17 Photo ID: 6525655 VIRIN: 210217-Z-A3541-1973 Resolution: 1200x625 Size: 179.56 KB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Cyber Reserve member first to be deployed in cybersecurity response [Image 2 of 2], by Cindy Ayers Hayter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.