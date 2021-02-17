Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Cyber Reserve member first to be deployed in cybersecurity response

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Cindy Ayers Hayter 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    For the first time, a member of the Ohio Cyber Reserve (OhCR) was deployed on state active duty under the authority of Gov. Mike DeWine to assist in mitigating a recent cybersecurity breach of an undisclosed government agency. The deployment occurred just 16 months after passage of Ohio Senate Bill 52, which established the OhCR under the Adjutant General’s Department as part of the State Defense Force. (Graphic by Cindy Hayter, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    Ohio Cyber Reserve logo

