Spc. Leonardo Rivera, a medic from the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at the Salvador Dijols Coliseum in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Feb. 8, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard continued to vaccinate first and second doses of COVID-19 as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U. S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 15:57 Photo ID: 6525646 VIRIN: 210208-Z-CN561-4004 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.35 MB Location: PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRNG vaccinates the elderly at Ponce [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.