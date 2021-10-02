Spc. Leonardo Rivera, a medic from the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at the Salvador Dijols Coliseum in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Feb. 8, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard continued to vaccinate first and second doses of COVID-19 as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U. S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Torres)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 15:57
|Photo ID:
|6525646
|VIRIN:
|210208-Z-CN561-4004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PRNG vaccinates the elderly at Ponce [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
