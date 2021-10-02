PRNG vaccinates the elderly at Ponce

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PUERTO RICO

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Torres Figueroa 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Spc. Emmanuel Roldán, a medic from the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, applies a COVID-19 vaccine to Mrs. Daisy González at the Salvador Dijols Coliseum in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Feb. 8, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard continued to vaccinate first and second doses of COVID-19 as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U. S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Torres)

