PRNG vaccinates the elderly at Ponce

Spc. Emmanuel Roldán, a medic from the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, applies a COVID-19 vaccine to Mrs. Daisy González at the Salvador Dijols Coliseum in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Feb. 8, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard continued to vaccinate first and second doses of COVID-19 as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U. S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Torres)

