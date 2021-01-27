Transportation employees brave the rain to move an H-1 Cobra helicopter that is ready to be trucked down to MCAS New River, N.C. The transportation branch moves as many as 20 aircraft a month to and from hangar spaces, clean and paint facilities and the flight line.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 12:59 Photo ID: 6525274 VIRIN: 210127-N-NJ685-001 Resolution: 4815x3210 Size: 2.67 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCE transportation branch keeps aircraft repair facility in motion [Image 3 of 3], by Kimberly Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.