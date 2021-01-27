Transportation employees brave the rain to move an H-1 Cobra helicopter that is ready to be trucked down to MCAS New River, N.C. The transportation branch moves as many as 20 aircraft a month to and from hangar spaces, clean and paint facilities and the flight line.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 12:59
|Photo ID:
|6525274
|VIRIN:
|210127-N-NJ685-001
|Resolution:
|4815x3210
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCE transportation branch keeps aircraft repair facility in motion [Image 3 of 3], by Kimberly Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE transportation branch keeps aircraft repair facility in motion
LEAVE A COMMENT