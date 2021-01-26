Danny Beligotti, transportation truck driver, prepares to drive a load of supplies, tools and aircraft parts from FRCE to the depot’s detachment at MCAS Beaufort, S.C. Trucks are dispatched weekly to Beaufort, and daily to the MCAS New River detachment.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 12:59
|Photo ID:
|6525273
|VIRIN:
|210126-N-NJ685-001
|Resolution:
|5256x3503
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCE transportation branch keeps aircraft repair facility in motion [Image 3 of 3], by Kimberly Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE transportation branch keeps aircraft repair facility in motion
LEAVE A COMMENT