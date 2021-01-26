Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE transportation branch keeps aircraft repair facility in motion [Image 2 of 3]

    FRCE transportation branch keeps aircraft repair facility in motion

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Kimberly Koonce 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Danny Beligotti, transportation truck driver, prepares to drive a load of supplies, tools and aircraft parts from FRCE to the depot’s detachment at MCAS Beaufort, S.C. Trucks are dispatched weekly to Beaufort, and daily to the MCAS New River detachment.

