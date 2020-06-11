Soldiers with the 1-147th Aviation BN performing weapon qualification with M249 Machine Gun on a range at Fort McCoy, WI.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 11:45
|Photo ID:
|6525136
|VIRIN:
|201106-A-NG090-1054
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, M249 Machine Gun Qualification [Image 9 of 9], by Russell Gamache, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
