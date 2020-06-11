Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M249 Machine Gun Qualification [Image 6 of 9]

    M249 Machine Gun Qualification

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Russell Gamache 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldiers with the 1-147th Aviation BN performing weapon qualification with M249 Machine Gun on a range at Fort McCoy, WI.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 11:45
    Photo ID: 6525133
    VIRIN: 201106-A-NG090-1038
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M249 Machine Gun Qualification [Image 9 of 9], by Russell Gamache, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin Army National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    1-147th Aviation BN
    M249 Machine Gun Range

