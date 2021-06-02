FORT POLK, La. — Families gathered at Fort Polk’s Arts and Crafts Center, Feb. 6, for its Valentine’s Day themed “Cookies and Canvas” event. Participants as young as 3-years old came to enjoy cookies, hot chocolate and an instructor-led art project.
Here are a few pictures of Families enjoying their treats and crafts.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 10:11
|Photo ID:
|6525027
|VIRIN:
|210206-A-IO011-302
|Resolution:
|1190x1785
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Polk hosts home-based business event [Image 5 of 5], by Christy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT