FORT POLK, La. — Families gathered at Fort Polk’s Arts and Crafts Center, Feb. 6, for its Valentine’s Day themed “Cookies and Canvas” event. Participants as young as 3-years old came to enjoy cookies, hot chocolate and an instructor-led art project.

Here are a few pictures of Families enjoying their treats and crafts.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 10:11 Photo ID: 6525027 VIRIN: 210206-A-IO011-302 Resolution: 1190x1785 Size: 1.46 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Polk hosts home-based business event [Image 5 of 5], by Christy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.