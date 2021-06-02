Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk hosts home-based business event [Image 2 of 5]

    Fort Polk hosts home-based business event

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    FORT POLK, La. — Families gathered at Fort Polk’s Arts and Crafts Center, Feb. 6, for its Valentine’s Day themed “Cookies and Canvas” event. Participants as young as 3-years old came to enjoy cookies, hot chocolate and an instructor-led art project.
    Here are a few pictures of Families enjoying their treats and crafts.

    Valentine’s Day
    Arts and Crafts Center
    JRTC and Fort Polk

