Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Academy Cadet wins BEYA [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard Academy Cadet wins BEYA

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    Second Class Cadet Kat Stroh, a civil engineering major at the Coast Guard Academy was recognized as a Modern-Day Technology Leader at the annual Black Engineering of the Year Award’s (BEYA). The national award honors African American service members and civil servants who shape the future of engineering, science, and technology. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 10:10
    Photo ID: 6525014
    VIRIN: 210217-G-KU031-001
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 10.88 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Academy Cadet wins BEYA [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Matthew Thieme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Academy Cadet wins BEYA
    Coast Guard Academy Cadet wins BEYA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Science
    Engineering
    BEYA
    Technology
    USCGA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT