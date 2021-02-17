Second Class Cadet Kat Stroh, a civil engineering major at the Coast Guard Academy was recognized as a Modern-Day Technology Leader at the annual Black Engineering of the Year Award’s (BEYA). The national award honors African American service members and civil servants who shape the future of engineering, science, and technology. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 10:10 Photo ID: 6525015 VIRIN: 210217-G-KU031-002 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.14 MB Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Academy Cadet wins BEYA [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Matthew Thieme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.