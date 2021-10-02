Ready to Respond at any time, at any place.

Members of the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, construct a tent at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2021. The exercise helped to prepare response team members and senior leaders to practice Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) operations in an austere field environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman)

Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 Location: DE