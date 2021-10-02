Members of the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, construct a tent at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2021. The exercise helped to prepare response team members and senior leaders to practice Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) operations in an austere field environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 08:43
|Photo ID:
|6524940
|VIRIN:
|210210-F-BN774-887
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready to Respond at any time, at any place. [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT