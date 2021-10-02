Ready to Respond at any time, at any place.

Members of the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, construct a tent during a CBRN response training exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2021. The intent of the field training exercise was to execute convoy and initial Command and Control bed down procedures following notification of an accident or incident involving special weapons, components or materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman)

