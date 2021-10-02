Members of the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, construct a tent during a CBRN response training exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2021. The intent of the field training exercise was to execute convoy and initial Command and Control bed down procedures following notification of an accident or incident involving special weapons, components or materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 08:43
|Photo ID:
|6524939
|VIRIN:
|210210-F-BN774-992
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|856.16 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready to Respond at any time, at any place. [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT