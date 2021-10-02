Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready to Respond at any time, at any place.

    GERMANY

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, construct a tent during a CBRN response training exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2021. The intent of the field training exercise was to execute convoy and initial Command and Control bed down procedures following notification of an accident or incident involving special weapons, components or materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman)

    This work, Ready to Respond at any time, at any place. [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

