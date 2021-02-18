Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith Promoted [Image 1 of 2]

    Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith Promoted

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jean Kratzer 

    New York National Guard

    Brigadier General Isabel Rivera Smith, the director of joint staff for the New York National Guard, has her one-star rank pinned on by family members during promotion ceremonies at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Pictured are, from left her husband Peter Smith, her grandson Antonio, and her daughter Antoinette. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Major Jean Kratzer.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 08:18
    Photo ID: 6524931
    VIRIN: 210218-Z-CQ136-1001
    Resolution: 2978x2094
    Size: 624.76 KB
    Location: LATHAM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith Promoted [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jean Kratzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith Promoted
    Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith Promoted

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY National Guard promotes Isabel Rivera Smith to Brigadier General

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Natipnal Guard

    TAGS

    ceremony
    promotion
    New York Army National Guard
    Brig. Gen. Isabel Rivera Smith

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT