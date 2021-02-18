Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith Promoted

Brigadier General Isabel Rivera Smith, the director of joint staff for the New York National Guard, has her one-star rank pinned on by family members during promotion ceremonies at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Pictured are, from left her husband Peter Smith, her grandson Antonio, and her daughter Antoinette. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Major Jean Kratzer.)

